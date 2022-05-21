Brokerages Anticipate NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). NeoGenomics reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,900%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEO. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $8.79 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,230,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 348.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth about $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

