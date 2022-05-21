Brokerages Anticipate Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.46. Perrigo reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $38.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -160.00%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,723.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,449,000 after buying an additional 1,247,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 38.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,925,000 after purchasing an additional 295,354 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 221.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.