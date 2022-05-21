Brokerages Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Ping Identity reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

PING has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $18.84 on Friday. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17.

In other news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 59,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $1,774,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 473,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,234,747.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,564 shares of company stock worth $6,259,867 in the last three months. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 14.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,202,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after buying an additional 149,581 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 23.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Finally, SQN Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,844,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

