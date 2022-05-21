Brokerages Anticipate Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.07. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.76 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $764,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $48,948.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 434,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,002.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,830 shares of company stock worth $2,246,387 in the last 90 days. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,526,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,983,000 after buying an additional 1,107,085 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,827,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,359,000 after buying an additional 189,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,744,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,203,000 after buying an additional 186,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,490,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $9.81.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

