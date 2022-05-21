Brokerages Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to Announce $2.92 EPS

Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.11. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings of $2.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SITE. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.88.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $2,599,310.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,900. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

SITE stock opened at $125.63 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $117.82 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

