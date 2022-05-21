Brokerages Anticipate S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) will announce $3.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.20 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $12.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $342.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $382.46 and a 200-day moving average of $415.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $322.20 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,567 shares of company stock worth $5,914,500 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

