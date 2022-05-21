Brokerages Anticipate TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. TowneBank reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TowneBank.

TOWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

TowneBank stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.17. 190,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,837. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.98. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in TowneBank by 2,059.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 7,776.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the first quarter worth about $128,000.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

