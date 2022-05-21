Brokerages Anticipate Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Verra Mobility reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 44.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $166,947,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,741,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,592,000 after acquiring an additional 329,023 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,507,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,838,000 after acquiring an additional 609,782 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,473,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,306,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,039,000 after acquiring an additional 290,038 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRRM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.52. 842,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,060. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.33. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

