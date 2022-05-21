Brokerages Expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Billion

Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) will report $4.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.34 billion and the lowest is $4.33 billion. Adobe reported sales of $3.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $17.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $17.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $20.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.63.

ADBE opened at $399.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adobe has a 1 year low of $370.27 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,453,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

