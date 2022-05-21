Brokerages Expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to Post $2.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.37. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings of $1.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year earnings of $9.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.14 to $10.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AvalonBay Communities.

Several research firms have commented on AVB. Barclays cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,499,421,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,305,000 after buying an additional 898,161 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 119.1% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,434,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,360,000 after buying an additional 779,818 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,927,000 after buying an additional 658,377 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $200.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $197.62 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

