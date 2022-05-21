Brokerages Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Post Earnings of $4.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Nine analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.27 to $5.29. Biogen reported earnings per share of $5.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $15.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.44 to $16.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $16.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $21.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 372.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Biogen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 103,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,205,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $199.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.05 and its 200-day moving average is $223.43. Biogen has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

