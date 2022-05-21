Brokerages Expect CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.52 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) will report $31.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CapStar Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.75 million. CapStar Financial posted sales of $32.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CapStar Financial will report full-year sales of $127.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.88 million to $130.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $141.00 million, with estimates ranging from $133.13 million to $144.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CapStar Financial.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $30.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

CapStar Financial stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $436.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. CapStar Financial has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $23.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,207,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CapStar Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after buying an additional 208,727 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CapStar Financial by 586.2% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 693,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after buying an additional 592,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CapStar Financial by 76.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after buying an additional 288,638 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CapStar Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

