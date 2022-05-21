Brokerages Expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPF shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPF opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $635.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $30.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

