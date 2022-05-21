Brokerages Expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Post $6.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) will report $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.44 and the highest is $7.29. CF Industries posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 440.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $18.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.66 to $22.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.24 to $18.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

NYSE:CF traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,684,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,641. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.09 and its 200 day moving average is $81.05. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock valued at $107,631,042. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 472,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,722,000 after purchasing an additional 73,362 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 465,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,978,000 after purchasing an additional 245,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

