Brokerages Expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Announce Earnings of $12.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) will announce $12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.26 to $13.39. Credit Acceptance reported earnings per share of $17.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $48.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.16 to $53.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $46.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.54 to $53.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $13.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.30 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $455.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.64 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 52.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.64 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.80.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $552.50 on Friday. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $381.93 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $556.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $585.42. The company has a quick ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 14,648 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.29, for a total value of $8,602,623.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,831 shares in the company, valued at $25,741,507.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 502,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 257,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,572,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. RV Capital GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.4% during the first quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 195,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,843,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,443,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 148,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,572,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

