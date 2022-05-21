Brokerages Expect DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.10 Million

Brokerages expect DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) to announce $86.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.80 million and the highest is $86.40 million. DoubleDown Interactive reported sales of $93.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full-year sales of $351.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $349.60 million to $353.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $381.40 million, with estimates ranging from $375.00 million to $387.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DoubleDown Interactive.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of DDI stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51. The company has a current ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 14.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DoubleDown Interactive has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDI. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at $2,818,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,537,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in DoubleDown Interactive by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,784,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,712 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,533,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $652,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

