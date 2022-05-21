Brokerages Expect Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROSGet Rating) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BROS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $257,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Gillett bought 4,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $124,220.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,220.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,222,250 shares of company stock worth $267,655,469.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 595.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

BROS traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. 1,770,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.88. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

