Brokerages Expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.67 Billion

Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) will announce $6.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.91 billion and the highest is $8.13 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $5.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $26.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.70 billion to $31.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $25.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $29.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,657,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $36.31 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

