Brokerages Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) to announce ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.62) to $0.05. Galapagos reported earnings of ($1.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($1.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLPG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($62.50) to €65.00 ($67.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Galapagos from €52.00 ($54.17) to €70.00 ($72.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

Shares of GLPG opened at $56.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $81.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Galapagos by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 19,846 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 2,342.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 244,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 234,205 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

