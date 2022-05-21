Brokerages Expect Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) to Post $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) to post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gambling.com Group.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 29.42%.

Shares of GAMB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 32,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,704. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Gambling.com Group by 41.0% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,630,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,462,000 after buying an additional 473,949 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Gambling.com Group by 76.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 370,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 160,327 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth about $3,106,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 208,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gambling.com Group (GAMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.