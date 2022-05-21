Brokerages Expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) will report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Identiv reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INVE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Identiv from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Identiv in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

INVE stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Identiv has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $253.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.50 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97.

In other Identiv news, Director Gary Kremen sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $223,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 59,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $900,049.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 287,847 shares of company stock worth $3,873,982. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the third quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 47.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 151.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 377.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

