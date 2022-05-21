Brokerages Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Illumina reported earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Illumina.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS.
In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,304,926,000 after purchasing an additional 426,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after purchasing an additional 225,783 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 11.4% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Illumina by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,371,337,000 after purchasing an additional 406,181 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,060,500,000 after acquiring an additional 81,712 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ ILMN opened at $243.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $208.35 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
