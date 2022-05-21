Brokerages Expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.30 million and the lowest is $2.19 million. Intrusion posted sales of $1.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year sales of $9.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 million to $9.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.28 million, with estimates ranging from $12.78 million to $15.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 261.11% and a negative return on equity of 379.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Intrusion stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 25,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

