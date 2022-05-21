Brokerages Expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $183.21 Million

Analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) will announce $183.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.00 million. ironSource posted sales of $135.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year sales of $770.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $760.97 million to $780.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $976.14 million, with estimates ranging from $953.20 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ironSource.

Get ironSource alerts:

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. ironSource had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut ironSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE IS opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.81. ironSource has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of ironSource by 9,773.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,807 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,824,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,644,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,627,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ironSource (IS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.