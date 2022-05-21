Brokerages Expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTCGet Rating) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.62. LTC Properties reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. LTC Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $40.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 93.7% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 32,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at about $9,948,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 12.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

