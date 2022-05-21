Brokerages Expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Post $0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.35. MGM Resorts International reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 276.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.79.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,350 shares of company stock valued at $576,165. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $160,606,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after buying an additional 1,777,519 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,513,000 after buying an additional 1,749,408 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $65,783,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,439,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

