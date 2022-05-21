Brokerages Expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.16. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. NOW had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NOW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. NOW has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 173.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOW by 60.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NOW by 306.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

