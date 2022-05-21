Brokerages Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to Announce $1.83 EPS

Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $2.00. PPG Industries reported earnings per share of $1.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.70.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $119.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.61. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $111.32 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

