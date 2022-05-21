Brokerages Expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to Announce -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.29). scPharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCPH. SVB Leerink increased their price target on scPharmaceuticals to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 348,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 2,366.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $822,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCPH opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

