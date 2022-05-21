Brokerages Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Announce Earnings of $4.98 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) will announce $4.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.70 to $5.74. Signature Bank reported earnings of $3.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $22.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.62 to $25.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $27.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.00 to $29.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Signature Bank.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS.

SBNY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.92.

NASDAQ SBNY traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.89. 992,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $179.05 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 22.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 9.9% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 7.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 55,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $105,631,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 223.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 9,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.