Brokerages Expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stride’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.67. Stride posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 152%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $421.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.73 million. Stride had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRN. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,871,337.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 227,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,317. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 553.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Stride by 401.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRN opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Stride has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $41.20.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

