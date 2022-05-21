Brokerages Expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Will Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TELGet Rating) will report earnings of $1.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $1.76. TE Connectivity posted earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TELGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $122.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $119.58 and a 1 year high of $166.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

