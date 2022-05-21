Brokerages Expect The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) will report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allstate’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $0.42. Allstate posted earnings per share of $3.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allstate will report full-year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $10.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $14.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allstate.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.31.

NYSE ALL opened at $123.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.10. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Allstate by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in Allstate by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 101,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in Allstate by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

