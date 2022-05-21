Brokerages Expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.64. Univest Financial reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

UVSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Univest Financial by 50.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Univest Financial by 7,706.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Univest Financial by 1,450.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Univest Financial by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Univest Financial by 333.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,190. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

