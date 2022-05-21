Brokerages Expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to Post $5.65 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.31 and the highest is $6.00. Whirlpool reported earnings of $6.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $24.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.00 to $25.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $26.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.50 to $29.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.81. 1,278,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,055. Whirlpool has a one year low of $164.52 and a one year high of $245.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 26.03%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Whirlpool (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

