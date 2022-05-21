Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.93). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

BIP stock opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s stock is set to split on Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 10th.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 148.97%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 305,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,606,000 after buying an additional 126,456 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 231,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after purchasing an additional 36,650 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 44.1% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,735,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,565,000 after acquiring an additional 531,056 shares during the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

