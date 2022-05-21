BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.30. 492,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.96 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $1,113,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,788. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,804,000 after acquiring an additional 211,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in BWX Technologies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in BWX Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,659,000 after buying an additional 194,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

