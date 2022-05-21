C Erik Young Sells 60,296 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $1,826,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PBF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $30.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.25. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $32.41.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.12.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

