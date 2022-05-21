Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Declares Dividend of $0.50

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLWY opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.83. Calloway’s Nursery has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $20.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73.
About Calloway’s Nursery (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calloway’s Nursery (CLWY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Calloway's Nursery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calloway's Nursery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.