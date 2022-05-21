Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.86.
Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
