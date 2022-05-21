Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.86.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

