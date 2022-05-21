Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$144.76.

CM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.31 to C$176.88 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. CSFB set a C$81.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$81.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.10, for a total transaction of C$1,177,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$384,815.40. Insiders have sold a total of 12,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,187 over the last 90 days.

TSE CM opened at C$68.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$140.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$149.25. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$66.05 and a one year high of C$83.75. The company has a market cap of C$61.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.76.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.61 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$5.50 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.6700007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

