Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$99.93.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$81.00 price target (down previously from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 price objective for the company.

CP stock opened at C$88.34 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$82.12 and a twelve month high of C$105.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$96.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$94.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.04%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

