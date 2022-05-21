Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:CGIX opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04. Cancer Genetics has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $17.50.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.