CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Critical Review

CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK – Get Rating) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CannaSys and Digital Media Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannaSys N/A N/A N/A Digital Media Solutions -0.28% -3.09% -2.30%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CannaSys and Digital Media Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital Media Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67

Digital Media Solutions has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 525.00%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than CannaSys.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of CannaSys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CannaSys and Digital Media Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Digital Media Solutions $427.93 million 0.23 $2.20 million ($0.04) -39.00

Digital Media Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than CannaSys.

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats CannaSys on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CannaSys (Get Rating)

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Digital Media Solutions (Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements. It also provides managed services that help clients to access and control the advertising expenses; and marketing automation software as a service to clients. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

