Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of USAT stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.94.
About Cantaloupe (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (USAT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.