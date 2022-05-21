Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.50 Million

Analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $21.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.63 million and the lowest is $21.32 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $17.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $82.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.51 million to $82.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $92.30 million, with estimates ranging from $89.83 million to $95.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $515.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.11. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $28.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.68%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest (Get Rating)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.