CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). CareCloud posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTBC. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareCloud in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In related news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CareCloud by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $9.39.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

