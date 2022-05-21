Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CRRFY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Carrefour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($20.83) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrefour from €20.50 ($21.35) to €22.00 ($22.92) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Carrefour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of CRRFY stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.07. 1,854,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,929. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $4.51.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

