Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. Carriage Services reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.96 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 33.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

CSV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

NYSE CSV opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $66.33. The company has a market capitalization of $570.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 20.93%.

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,322 shares of company stock valued at $119,998 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of The West bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter worth $788,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Carriage Services by 65.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the third quarter valued at $221,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

