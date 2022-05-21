Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to Issue $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Carter’s has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Carter’s has a payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carter’s to earn $9.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $75.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carter’s has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $111.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.32. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRI. Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

